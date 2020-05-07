Hamilton-area couple charged after drugs, guns, $170K in cash seized by police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Hamilton, Ont., say a duffel bag with almost $170,000 in cash was one of several items seized in a drug-related investigation that began in late March.

According to detectives, the cash, firearms, $11,000 worth of cocaine and drug-manufacturing tools were found during searches of an Ancaster home in the Golf Links Road and Meadowlands Boulevard area in March and two storage units in Burlington last Thursday.

A 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman — a married couple from Ancaster — are facing multiple charges, including possession of firearms, drugs and proceeds of crime.

The man is facing additional charges, including failure to comply with release orders and a charge under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to police at 905-546-3883.

