Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton-area couple charged after drugs, guns, $170K in cash seized by police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 9:01 am
Police say a duffel bag with close to $170,000 was seized from a storage locker in Burlington last Thursday during a drug-related investigation.
Police say a duffel bag with close to $170,000 was seized from a storage locker in Burlington last Thursday during a drug-related investigation. Hamilton police service

Police in Hamilton, Ont., say a duffel bag with almost $170,000 in cash was one of several items seized in a drug-related investigation that began in late March.

According to detectives, the cash, firearms, $11,000 worth of cocaine and drug-manufacturing tools were found during searches of an Ancaster home in the Golf Links Road and Meadowlands Boulevard area in March and two storage units in Burlington last Thursday.

READ MORE: SIU launches investigation after man injured during arrest involving Hamilton police

A 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman — a married couple from Ancaster — are facing multiple charges, including possession of firearms, drugs and proceeds of crime.

The man is facing additional charges, including failure to comply with release orders and a charge under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to police at 905-546-3883.

Story continues below advertisement

Overdose deaths rising amid COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto
Overdose deaths rising amid COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceBurlingtonAncasterHamilton Police ServiceAppleby LineDartnall RoadGolf Links RoadStone Church Road Eastdrug investigation in ancastermainwaymeadowlands boulevard
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.