Emergency leave, instead of layoffs, for COVID-19-impacted City of London workers

CUPE Local 101, which represents front-line “inside” municipal workers, and the City of London, Ont., have reached an agreement to move forward with designated emergency leaves (DEL) for some union members as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
In a message posted to members on its website, the union said it previously noted that job losses were possible due to “the slowdown caused by COVID-19 and the budget shortfall” but “until now, our workforce has been intact.”
The union says a DEL instead of a layoff will begin next week for “some employees” adding that affected employees “will be notified by their manager” on Thursday.
“This is not unique to CUPE Local 101, it is happening in all City of London unions and in the management group alike. This DEL process, unlike a layoff, will allow people to apply for the CERB benefit but maintain their benefits and seniority, and describes how a return to work will occur.”
The message to members added that while the collective agreement has “layoff and bumping rules according to seniority,” the province previously enacted orders under the state of emergency which suspends portions of collective agreements which required the union and the city to reach a new agreement specific to this situation.
As well, the DEL means that temporary job losses will happen “by job classification, first with temporary staff before permanent staff, and from lowest seniority before higher seniority” rather than simply by “lowest seniority to highest.”
“Once the government lifts the States of Emergency and end the Orders, those on DEL leave will be immediately recalled to work”
Global News has reached out to the union and the city for further comment.View link »
