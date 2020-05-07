Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Murphy Oil Corporation closes Calgary office, moves headquarters to Houston, Texas

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 11:06 am
In this March 22, 2012 file photo, a pumpjack is silhouetted against the setting sun in Oklahoma City.
In this March 22, 2012 file photo, a pumpjack is silhouetted against the setting sun in Oklahoma City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sue Ogrocki

Murphy Oil Corporation says the recent drop in crude oil prices is responsible for its decision to close its longstanding office in Calgary and relocate its corporate headquarters from El Dorado, Arkansas to an existing office in Dallas, Texas.

The independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company said in a Wednesday news release that the Calgary office is home to approximately 110 employees, while the El Dorado office has about 80.

READ MORE: Suncor looking for deals in Alberta’s oilsands ‘exodus’

According to Murphy Oil, the company has taken several steps in the past several months to reduce its capital expenditures by 50 per cent, including lowering the company’s dividend by 50 per cent (or $76.5 million on an annualized basis) and lowering executive officers’ salaries on average 22 per cent — with the chief executive officer’s reduced by 35 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

“We realize, reluctantly, that we need to consolidate our offices to capture additional cost savings to remain competitive in this unprecedented industry environment,” chairman of the board Claiborne P. Deming said.

“We simply do not have a choice and came to this decision only after exhausting all other cost-saving measures.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: Regulator fines Murphy Oil $172,500 for northwestern Alberta pipeline spill

“The company recognizes the hardship this decision causes to many in El Dorado and Calgary, and we are committed to treating all those impacted consistent with past practices and plan to offer appropriate severance arrangements,” president and CEO Roger W. Jenkins said.

“These actions will not impact our field operations in the U.S. and Canada, and we anticipate these office closures to be completed early in the third quarter 2020.”

Alberta energy companies losing billions in downturn
Alberta energy companies losing billions in downturn
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Oil and GasCrude Oilcrude oil pricesMurphy OilCalgary office closeddrop in crudge oil pricesMurphy Oil CalgaryMurphy Oil Calgary closureMurphy Oil Calgary office closureMurphy Oil CorpMurphy Oil CorporationOil and Gas closure
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.