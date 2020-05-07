Menu

Crime

Peterborough man found asleep at the wheel charged with drug-impaired driving: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 9:43 am
Updated May 7, 2020 9:45 am
Peterborough Police
A man in Peterborough, Ont., has been charged with drug-impaired driving after police say officers found him asleep in a vehicle. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing impaired driving and drug possession charges following a traffic investigation on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:45 p.m., officers were in the area of Dobbin Avenue for an unrelated matter when an officer noticed an “unresponsive” man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on the road.

Officers were able to rouse the driver.

Police say their investigation determined the driver was impaired by a drug. During the investigation, officers reportedly found an amount of cocaine, crystal meth and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Jonathan William Quigley, 31, of Goodfellow Road, was arrested and charged with impaired driving by drugs and two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine and methamphetamine).

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 9.

A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
