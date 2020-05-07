Manitoba premier defends universal seniors’ cheque, says he’ll donate his

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister’s office says he will donate to charity a seniors’ cheque his government is awarding to everyone 65 and over.

Pallister, who turned 65 last year, announced universal $200 cheques for seniors earlier this week — a one-time payment to help pay for grocery deliveries and other costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Critics have said the plan is flawed because it gives money to people regardless of income level, including Pallister.

Pallister says an income-based benefit would have taken months to set up, whereas the universal program will see cheques issued very soon to any senior who filed a 2018 tax return.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Pallister was asked by a reporter whether he knew of seniors planning to donate their cheques to charity and whether he would do the same.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier didn’t initially answer whether he would donate his money, but his staff later followed up to advise that he will indeed.

1:06 Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba announces $45-million financial support program for seniors Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba announces $45-million financial support program for seniors

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.