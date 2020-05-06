Coronavirus: 4 fewer cases in City of Kawartha Lakes; 1 new case in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

A lab error has reduced the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes by another four, the region’s health unit reported late Wednesday.

In its daily situation update, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 134 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, down from 138 reported on Tuesday and the 142 cases reported on Monday.

The health unit cites an error by a lab in Ottawa which reported false positives for a number of specimens. The health unit says 10 previously reported confirmed cases have since been removed following re-testing which indicated negative results for COVID-19. The error also promoted the health unit to rescind an outbreak declared at Adelaide Place retirement residence in Lindsay.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the 134 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 103 of them have been declared resolved. There are currently 14 cases that are considered high-risk contacts — asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently eight cases in the municipality who are hospitalized. There have been 32 deaths, 28 of which were associated with the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

Outbreaks also remain declared at Lindsay’s Ross Memorial Hospital and Caressant Care long-term care along with Case Manor Community Care in Bobcaygeon.

Northumberland County

For the first time in more than a month, Northumberland County reports a new case with an outbreak declared at Maplewood Nursing Home in Brighton. The county now has had 14 confirmed cases of which 13 are resolved. Nine of the cases were determined to be high-risk contacts. Only one case in the county required hospitalization.

Haliburton County

All seven confirmed cases in Haliburton County are resolved. One patient was hospitalized, the health unit notes.

Overall, of the health unit’s 155 confirmed cases, 123 are now declared resolved – approximately 79 per cent of the cases.