Coronavirus: London city council endorses 9 more relief measures for individuals, businesses

A week after councillors in London, Ont., endorsed nine additional measures outlined by city staff to help residents over the next two to three months amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the city’s full council has given its final approval.

At last week’s strategic priorities and policy committee (SPPC) meeting, councillors endorsed nine measures relating to food security, housing stability, deferral of some payments for residents and businesses, internet access and providing flexibility to loading/unloading and delivery times for businesses.

In an effort to help individuals, council approved measures to support the London Good Food Box program and Harvest Bucks Contribution, a housing stability bank program, a rent deferral program for tenants in city-owned properties and an effort to co-ordinate the delivery of “fresh, healthy food” to people under quarantine or who are self-isolating.

Council also approved measures to expand the Rogers Connected for Success program, which provides low-cost internet to an additional 1,500 London and Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH) tenants, as well as potentially expanding the program beyond LMCH.

For businesses, council extended payment terms to 60 days for City of London invoices issued to customers in May, June and July. Council also voted to approve measures to allow for flexibility in loading, unloading and delivery times.

“This is an unprecedented situation that continues to have wide-reaching ramifications across all aspects of our society,” said Mayor Ed Holder.

“London families and businesses are counting on all levels of government to work closely together to address the financial impacts of COVID-19. We have responded by acting quickly, with the best interests of Londoners and businesses in mind, to identify local measures to provide immediate relief.”

According to the city, work to launch the measures “will begin immediately,” and additional information about each of the nine measures will be provided “when plans to implement them have been completed.”