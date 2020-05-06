Nova Scotia RCMP capturing aerial images at intersection where Const. Heidi Stevenson was killed

Send this page to someone via email

The intersection where Const. Heidi Stevenson was killed the morning of the Nova Scotia mass shooting will be closed for several hours as RCMP capture aerial images of the scene in Shubenacadie, N.S.

In a tweet posted Wednesday just after 9 a.m., Nova Scotia RCMP said the aerial images are being captured in the area of highways 2 and 224 “as part of the investigation into the incidents on April 18 & 19.”

“The area will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning at 9 a.m. for several hours,” police tweeted. “We will update when it reopens.”

RCMPNS Road closure: The intersection of Hwy 2 and Hwy 224 #Shubenacadie will be closed for several hours while RCMP are on scene capturing aerial images as part of the investigation into the incidents on April 18 & 19. (1/2) — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) May 6, 2020

The area will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning at 9 am for several hours. We will update when it re-opens. #Shubenacadie #NSTraffic (2/2) — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) May 6, 2020

Stevenson, a 23-year member of the RCMP, was one of 22 people killed during the shooting rampage in five different communities in central and northern Nova Scotia.

RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell has said Stevenson collided with the gunman’s mock police cruiser head-on along Highway 2 the morning of Sunday, April 19.

Campbell said the gunman fatally shot Stevenson and took her weapon. He then shot a bystander, believed to be Joey Webber, after he pulled over to help.

