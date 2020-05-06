Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia RCMP capturing aerial images at intersection where Const. Heidi Stevenson was killed

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 8:55 am
Colleagues of Nova Scotia RCMP officer Const. Heidi Stevenson, who died in a shooting rampage in April, take part in a brief but poignant ceremony known as a "last patrol" in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Friday, May 1, 2020 in this RCMP Nova Scotia handout photo.
Colleagues of Nova Scotia RCMP officer Const. Heidi Stevenson, who died in a shooting rampage in April, take part in a brief but poignant ceremony known as a "last patrol" in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Friday, May 1, 2020 in this RCMP Nova Scotia handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP Nova Scotia

The intersection where Const. Heidi Stevenson was killed the morning of the Nova Scotia mass shooting will be closed for several hours as RCMP capture aerial images of the scene in Shubenacadie, N.S.

In a tweet posted Wednesday just after 9 a.m., Nova Scotia RCMP said the aerial images are being captured in the area of highways 2 and 224 “as part of the investigation into the incidents on April 18 & 19.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia shooting — A detailed timeline of how the rampage unfolded

“The area will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning at 9 a.m. for several hours,” police tweeted. “We will update when it reopens.”

Stevenson, a 23-year member of the RCMP, was one of 22 people killed during the shooting rampage in five different communities in central and northern Nova Scotia.

Petition calls for Nova Scotia school to be renamed in slain RCMP officer’s honour
Petition calls for Nova Scotia school to be renamed in slain RCMP officer’s honour

RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell has said Stevenson collided with the gunman’s mock police cruiser head-on along Highway 2 the morning of Sunday, April 19.

READ MORE: Police release photos tracking shooter’s movements morning of Nova Scotia massacre

Campbell said the gunman fatally shot Stevenson and took her weapon. He then shot a bystander, believed to be Joey Webber, after he pulled over to help.

Nova Scotia RCMPnova scotia shootingNova scotia shooting victimsnova scotia mass shootingShooting in Nova ScotiaShubenacadieheidi stevensonConst. Heidi StevensonJoey WebberNova Scotia shooting investigationDarren CampbellRCMP Supt. Darren Campbell
