Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Kitchener church choir’s virtual performance goes viral on YouTube

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 9:09 am
Members of the New Apostolic Church sing 'We Will Keep our Faith Alive.'.
Members of the New Apostolic Church sing 'We Will Keep our Faith Alive.'. YouTube

A video of a virtual choir performance posted to YouTube by members of a church in Kitchener, Ont., has quickly gone viral.

Members of the New Apostolic Church Canada in Kitchener posted a video featuring more than 240 people from around the globe singing We Will Keep Our Faith Alive on Sunday, and it has already garnered thousands of views.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Winnipeg Lego dad at it again with tribute to front-line workers

Stefanie St. Denis says the video was initially a project to allow choir members at the church a chance to continue their passion.

We became familiar with the virtual choirs that are kind of getting some traction on YouTube,” she explained. “So we decided to give it a shot for ourselves.

St. Denis said the church put out a call for parishioners to submit videos of themselves singing the song, which soon spread around the globe.

Story continues below advertisement

“We put up a website that gave the specifications … for anyone who wanted to participate in it,” she explained. “So they would record their videos from home following the little bit of guidelines we put out for them just to make it work technically.”

The church sent out the request to local members, but it soon spread on social media to the point where the church received submissions from the United States, South Africa, Hong Kong, Rwanda, Germany and Australia.

It sort of became more of an international thing,” St. Denis said. “It wasn’t necessarily the intention initially, but it ended up that way.”

READ MORE: Montreal-area brothers hope to go viral with ‘Old Town Road’ remix ‘COVID Road’

The New Apostolic Church Canada says members then paired the performances together.

“These were then joined together using technology to create a ‘virtual choir’ experience, adding to the YouTube phenomenon and offering comfort to thousands worldwide,” the church said in a statement.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Viral VideoKitchener church viral videoKitchener church youtubeNew Apostolic ChurchNew Apostolic Church CanadaNew Apostolic Church Canada Kitchenervirtual church choirWe Will Keep Our Faith AliveWe Will Keep Our Faith Alive virtual performanceWe Will Keep Our Faith Alive youtube
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.