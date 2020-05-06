9 out of 15 COVID-19 cases at Calgary Midtown Co-op resolved: CEO

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Midtown Co-op said Tuesday that more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We can now confirm six active cases and an additional nine cases have already been resolved,” said CEO Ken Keelor in an update sent to members.

Since the announcement on April 19 that three workers tested positive, the store has implemented symptom self-assessments and temperature checks for all employees and has reached out to Alberta Health Services for expedited testing, he said.

“These rigorous and proactive actions have since uncovered additional cases,” Keelor said.

Calgary Co-op said it has been collaborating with Alberta Health Services.

“We have been informed by AHS that the risk of transmission between staff in [the] store or to shoppers is still low,” Keelor said.

“The majority of cases appear to have been contracted from outside positive sources. We can also confirm that AHS is confident in our procedures and has not recommended any further actions on our part as our cleaning, sanitizing and proactive measures in [the] store are working to help flatten the curve.”

The company said that each time they hear of a positive case, they “go beyond AHS recommendations” and conduct overnight sanitation of the store. Keelor said Co-op will continue to share active cases on its website.

Alberta Health could only confirm 14 cases, pointing to the potential for a delay in notification. Either way, there is an outbreak at the store. Outbreaks are reported publicly when there are five or more cases at a facility, Alberta Health said.

“AHS has supported any cases and worked with the operator to limit the spread. This includes inspecting the facility and helping the facility implement proper employee screening, infection prevention and control measures, and social distancing,” said Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications with Alberta Health.