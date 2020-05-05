Canada’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 4,000

Send this page to someone via email

Canada has now reported over 4,000 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including 1,274 new cases.

The numbers, which are tallied by Global News from federal and provincial health authorities, bring the country’s total confirmed cases to 62,035.

As of May 5, a total of 4,043 people have died from COVID-19 in Canada after 189 deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The grim milestone comes amid additional cases and deaths from the country’s hardest-hit provinces.

Ontario and Quebec respectively reported 387 and 794 new infections of the virus.

Quebec, the epicentre of Canada’s outbreak, announced 118 more deaths on Tuesday alone, bringing its provincial death toll to 2,398.

Premier François Legault said that more measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 were also being slowly rolled back across the province as well, including a scale-back of rules in seniors and private residences.

Outbreaks in both seniors’ and long-term care homes have left a trail of devastation across the country, making up the brunt of Canada’s toll from the virus.

COVID-19 data released last week by the Public Health Agency of Canada found that those homes account for more than 79 per cent of the country’s total deaths.

As of Tuesday,1,003 of Ontario’s 1,361 deaths have also been attributed to outbreaks in the province’s long-term care homes, according to the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Ontario’s report of a 2.2. per cent increase in total cumulative cases did indicate a low growth rate, however, aligning with the province’s downward trend in infections.