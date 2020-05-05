Menu

Canada

COVID-19 Heart of Variety Campaign launches to help B.C. kids

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 7:56 pm
Updated May 5, 2020 8:08 pm
On Giving Tuesday, Variety the Children’s Charity has launched its COVID-19 Heart of Variety Campaign.

This aims to fund virtual therapies, tutoring and counselling so that kids do not lose the progress they have worked hard to make before activities were restricted because of the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Variety – the Children’s Charity names Kenton Boston as new Chair of the Board

Money raised by Variety goes to support children across B.C. who face serious illnesses or have special needs.

The need is greater than ever. Demand had doubled for support for kids with special needs even before the pandemic.

The organization said they’ve been hearing from parents who are struggling after crucial counselling and therapy appointments were cancelled.

Global BC has a long relationship with Variety, having served as the home to the Variety Show of Hearts telethon for more than 50 years.

Donate at variety.bc.ca or by calling 310-KIDS (5437).

 

