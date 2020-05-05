COVID-19 Heart of Variety Campaign launches to help B.C. kids

Send this page to someone via email

On Giving Tuesday, Variety the Children’s Charity has launched its COVID-19 Heart of Variety Campaign.

This aims to fund virtual therapies, tutoring and counselling so that kids do not lose the progress they have worked hard to make before activities were restricted because of the novel coronavirus.

7:10 Variety Show of Hearts: Alice’s Magic Moment Variety Show of Hearts: Alice’s Magic Moment

Money raised by Variety goes to support children across B.C. who face serious illnesses or have special needs.

The need is greater than ever. Demand had doubled for support for kids with special needs even before the pandemic.

It's never too late to give. Please help BC's kid's with special needs continue their therapies and treatment. They need your help now more than ever. Donate today at https://t.co/yHEkmR145i #GivingTuesdayNow pic.twitter.com/4Cvh9QxzD6 — VarietyBC (@VarietyBC) May 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The organization said they’ve been hearing from parents who are struggling after crucial counselling and therapy appointments were cancelled.

1:35 Coronavirus: Animal Food Bank and BC SPCA partner to help feed animals Coronavirus: Animal Food Bank and BC SPCA partner to help feed animals

Global BC has a long relationship with Variety, having served as the home to the Variety Show of Hearts telethon for more than 50 years.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Donate at variety.bc.ca or by calling 310-KIDS (5437).

We need your help. In 50 years, the need @VarietyBC has never been greater. We all have a responsibility to help our kids @jillianharris Donate at https://t.co/y6YeLfZ7r9 @GlobalBC_Comm #covid https://t.co/dqhG5mXQro — Kenton Boston (@KentonBoston) May 5, 2020