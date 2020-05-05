Dozens of firearms, ammunition and explosives found in Salmon River home

Send this page to someone via email

Colchester RCMP arrested a 55-year-old Salmon River man Sunday night after finding firearms and explosives in his home during a disturbance call.

Police say the man had 17 unspecified firearms, ammunition and explosive materials, including a commercial detonator, a grenade, a smoke grenade, flares, and gun powder.

He lives in a four-unit building on Salmon River Road. According to local police, the building was evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries.

Colchester RCMP Sgt. Andrew Joyce says the department is investigating how the man got these firearms and explosives. What he intended on doing with them is still unknown.

“It’s all still speculation,” he says.

While in the early stages of the investigation, Joyce says all items seized belonged to the man arrested.

RCMP was not able to reveal what the disturbance call was about, but said the victim and the accused knew each other. The victim was present at the time of the arrest and did not seem to have injuries.

The arrested man’s identity will be revealed once the charges are laid in court. He was accused of assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of an explosive device.

He is set to appear in the Truro provincial court on June 3.