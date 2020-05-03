Halifax police investigating after break-in, theft of cigarettes

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a break-in and robbery at a business on Parkland Drive Sunday.

At 9:30 a.m., police say officers responded to reports of a break-in at a small business in the 400 block of Parkland Drive.

Investigators believe the business was entered by multiple suspects in the early hours of Saturday.

An undisclosed quantity of cigarettes was stolen, police say.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

