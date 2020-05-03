Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigating after break-in, theft of cigarettes

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 3, 2020 3:59 pm
Updated May 3, 2020 4:02 pm
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S., on March 2, 2018.
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S., on March 2, 2018. Lee Brown/The Canadian Press

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a break-in and robbery at a business on Parkland Drive Sunday.

At 9:30 a.m., police say officers responded to reports of a break-in at a small business in the 400 block of Parkland Drive.

READ MORE: Police investigate break-in at gas station in Dartmouth

Investigators believe the business was entered by multiple suspects in the early hours of Saturday.

An undisclosed quantity of cigarettes was stolen, police say.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

