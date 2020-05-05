Hamilton has 460 COVID-19 cases, outbreak at Wesley Supportive Housing over

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., reported only two more cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, which puts the city at a total of 460 cases including seven probable cases.

Public health reported no new deaths on May 5. The city’s total number of deaths connected to COVID-19 remains at 21.

The city declared another outbreak at Wesley Supportive Housing. The outbreak at the non-profit homeless service started on April 16 when a resident tested positive at the facility on Main Street West. The outbreak grew to eight positive tests among four patients and four staff members.

Institutional outbreaks continue at three long-term care homes (Heritage Green, Grace Villa and Dundurn Place Care Centre), and two retirement residences (St. Elizabeth’s Villa and St. Joseph’s Villa).

Also on the list are four hospitals with two areas of the Charlton campus and an area at the West 5th campus of St. Joseph’s with outbreaks. Hamilton Health Science’s outbreak at St. Peter’s hospital on Maplewood Avenue has ten cases of COVID-19.

The city’s other outbreaks are at Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre, Barrett Centre for Crisis Support and I.H. Mission Services.

Hamilton hospitals have 25 patients in care units — 15 at Hamilton Health Sciences and 10 at St. Joseph’s hospitals.

Two hundred-ninety-seven of the city’s 460 cases — or 65 per cent — of the city’s COVID-19 cases have been resolved.

Niagara Region reports six new COVID-19 case

Niagara Region reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a total of 529, with more than half of their total cases — 344 — resolved, according to public health.

The region remained at 52 deaths as of May 5. Forty-three deaths are connected to care homes or retirement facilities in the region.

Niagara reported no new COVID-19 outbreaks. The region currently has six at two hospitals (Greater Niagara General and St. Catharines General), two long-term care homes (Royal Rose Place and Henley House in St. Catharines) and two retirement homes (Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls and Seasons in Welland).

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 196 cases of coronavirus

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new cases on Tuesday and remains at 196 total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The region’s total number of reported deaths remains at 30.

Fifty-four per cent of the two region’s deaths have been among patients aged 60 plus.

HNHU says 54 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

Halton Region has 542 novel coronavirus cases

Halton Region reported four more cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday for 482 positive cases and 60 probable cases.

For the second straight day, public health reported seven more recoveries. The region has 402 cases now considered resolved.

There have been no new deaths since the weekend, the region holds at 22 deaths tied to COVID-19. Eleven were residents or patients with an association to an institutional outbreak.

The region has four outbreaks at one retirement home and three long-term care homes.

Seventy-three of the region’s cases have been connected to residents or patients in an institutional outbreak.

Brant County reports 99 COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday to bring the region’s total number of cases to 99.

The county has three outbreaks at Briarwood Gardens retirement home, Telfer Place long-term care and St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre.

The region has three deaths and 75 resolved cases.

