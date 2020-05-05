Menu

Advertisement
Best of ‘Your Manitoba’ photos in April 2020

By Mike Koncan Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 1:53 pm
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gui Ossig/submitted

Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures for Your Manitoba.

Here are some of the best shots submitted during the month of April.

If you have a picture you would like to share with us, please email winnipeg@globalnews.ca.

PHOTO GALLERY: Best of Your Manitoba in April

Winkler, Manitoba.
Winkler, Manitoba. Jacob Groening/submitted
Churchill, Manitoba.
Churchill, Manitoba. Ashley Park/submitted
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg, Manitoba. Yvonne Kipling/submitted
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg, Manitoba. Celina Flett/submitted
Norway House, Manitoba.
Norway House, Manitoba. Robert Rideout/submitted
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg, Manitoba. Dana Myrowich/submitted
Brereton Lake, Manitoba.
Brereton Lake, Manitoba. Dianne Caldwell/submitted
Churchill, Manitoba.
Churchill, Manitoba. Edward Humphrey/submitted
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg, Manitoba. Fabio Hofnik/submitted
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg, Manitoba. Celeste Odono/submitted
Nelson House, Manitoba.
Nelson House, Manitoba. Lee Francois/submitted
Selkirk, Manitoba.
Selkirk, Manitoba. John Dalebozik/submitted
Brandon, Manitoba.
Brandon, Manitoba. Justin Anderson/submitted
Lundar, Manitoba.
Lundar, Manitoba. Keevin Erickson/submitted
Birds Hill Park, Manitoba.
Birds Hill Park, Manitoba. Marcelo Ferreira/submitted
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg, Manitoba. Neil Longmuir/submitted
Churchill, Manitoba.
Churchill, Manitoba. Norman Robiscah/submitted
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg, Manitoba. Nykola Dudeck/submitted
Gimli, Manitoba.
Gimli, Manitoba. Rayme Thomson/submitted
Norway House, Manitoba.
Norway House, Manitoba. Robert Rideout/submitted
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg, Manitoba. Robin Onoferson/submitted
Carman, Manitoba.
Carman, Manitoba. Tracy Vandermeulen/submitted
Gretna, Manitoba.
Gretna, Manitoba. Susie Teichroeb/submitted
Rosetown, Manitoba.
Rosetown, Manitoba. Suzette Pilotte Jacquith/submitted
Hecla, Manitoba.
Hecla, Manitoba. Yvonne Kipling/submitted
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg, Manitoba. Allan Robertson/submitted
Flin Flon, Manitoba.
Flin Flon, Manitoba. Tayler Kittle/submitted
Killarney, Manitoba.
Killarney, Manitoba. April Archambault/submitted
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg, Manitoba. Sherry Hrehorak/submitted
Riverton, Manitoba.
Riverton, Manitoba. Vince Pahkala/submitted
Steep Rock, Manitoba
Steep Rock, Manitoba Yrma Sarrondo/submitted
Grand Rapids, Manitoba.
Grand Rapids, Manitoba. David Packo/submitted
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg, Manitoba. Yvonne Kipling/submitted
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gordon Plunkett/submitted
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gui Ossig/submitted

 

