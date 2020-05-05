Best of ‘Your Manitoba’ photos in April 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures for Your Manitoba.

Here are some of the best shots submitted during the month of April.

If you have a picture you would like to share with us, please email winnipeg@globalnews.ca.

PHOTO GALLERY: Best of Your Manitoba in April

Winkler, Manitoba. Jacob Groening/submitted Churchill, Manitoba. Ashley Park/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba. Yvonne Kipling/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba. Celina Flett/submitted Norway House, Manitoba. Robert Rideout/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba. Dana Myrowich/submitted Story continues below advertisement Brereton Lake, Manitoba. Dianne Caldwell/submitted Churchill, Manitoba. Edward Humphrey/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba. Fabio Hofnik/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba. Celeste Odono/submitted Nelson House, Manitoba. Lee Francois/submitted Selkirk, Manitoba. John Dalebozik/submitted Story continues below advertisement Brandon, Manitoba. Justin Anderson/submitted Lundar, Manitoba. Keevin Erickson/submitted Birds Hill Park, Manitoba. Marcelo Ferreira/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba. Neil Longmuir/submitted Churchill, Manitoba. Norman Robiscah/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba. Nykola Dudeck/submitted Story continues below advertisement Gimli, Manitoba. Rayme Thomson/submitted Norway House, Manitoba. Robert Rideout/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba. Robin Onoferson/submitted Carman, Manitoba. Tracy Vandermeulen/submitted Gretna, Manitoba. Susie Teichroeb/submitted Rosetown, Manitoba. Suzette Pilotte Jacquith/submitted Story continues below advertisement Hecla, Manitoba. Yvonne Kipling/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba. Allan Robertson/submitted Flin Flon, Manitoba. Tayler Kittle/submitted Killarney, Manitoba. April Archambault/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba. Sherry Hrehorak/submitted Riverton, Manitoba. Vince Pahkala/submitted Story continues below advertisement Steep Rock, Manitoba Yrma Sarrondo/submitted Grand Rapids, Manitoba. David Packo/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba. Yvonne Kipling/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gordon Plunkett/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gui Ossig/submitted

