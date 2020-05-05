Amanda Bynes not pregnant, claims her lawyer

Amanda Bynes is not pregnant, her lawyer has confirmed.
Almost two months ago, Bynes’ fiancé Paul Michael, 28, posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram, including an ultrasound with 34-year-old Bynes’ name on it.
“Baby in the making,” Michael captioned the now-deleted post.
Her lawyer, David Esquibias, says the actor is not expecting a baby with Michael, according to People.
Hours after Michael made the pregnancy announcement in mid-March, Esquibias released a statement asking for privacy on behalf of Bynes as she sought “treatment for ongoing mental health issues.”
Esquibias added that Bynes is currently “sheltering at a safe environment” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The news of Bynes’ reported pregnancy came after Michael revealed the pair had called it quits three weeks after announcing their engagement.
Michael spoke to In Touch and told the outlet that they had broken up following their engagement on Valentine’s Day.
“I love her, though; she’s my best friend,” he added.
Bynes deleted all her social media posts announcing the engagement and any others that included mention of Michael.
READ MORE: Amanda Bynes, fiancé split 3 weeks after engagement
After the reports about their called-off engagement circulated, Bynes posted a photo of herself and Michael on Instagram.
“My love,” she captioned the photo.
Bynes confirmed that she met Michael in rehab.
“Hey, everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé. I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. He’s also the best person on the face of the Earth,” said the She’s The Man actor in a video on Instagram at the time.
“Now I’ve remained sober for over a year — same with Paul,” Bynes added. “I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now. I feel like I got what’s mine, and that is Paul.”
In early March, Bynes announced that she’s been sober for a year and two months.
COMMENTS