Amanda Bynes not pregnant, claims her lawyer

Amanda Bynes is not pregnant, her lawyer has confirmed.

Almost two months ago, Bynes’ fiancé Paul Michael, 28, posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram, including an ultrasound with 34-year-old Bynes’ name on it.

“Baby in the making,” Michael captioned the now-deleted post.

Her lawyer, David Esquibias, says the actor is not expecting a baby with Michael, according to People.

Hours after Michael made the pregnancy announcement in mid-March, Esquibias released a statement asking for privacy on behalf of Bynes as she sought “treatment for ongoing mental health issues.”

Esquibias added that Bynes is currently “sheltering at a safe environment” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The news of Bynes’ reported pregnancy came after Michael revealed the pair had called it quits three weeks after announcing their engagement.

Michael spoke to In Touch and told the outlet that they had broken up following their engagement on Valentine’s Day.

“I love her, though; she’s my best friend,” he added.

Bynes deleted all her social media posts announcing the engagement and any others that included mention of Michael.