Amanda Bynes pregnant with 1st child, shares ultrasound

Amanda Bynes is expecting her first child, following a brief split from her fiancé Paul Michael.

On Tuesday, Michael posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram including an ultrasound with Bynes name on it.

“Baby in the making,” Michael captioned the now-deleted post.

Bynes has not yet announced her pregnancy on her own Instagram account but People confirms that the 33-year-old actor is pregnant.

The She’s The Man actor has been in sober living, but is currently in a treatment centre for continuing care of mental health issues.

The news of Bynes’ pregnancy comes after Michael revealed the pair had called it quits three weeks after announcing their engagement.

Michael spoke to In Touch and told the outlet that they had broken up following their engagement on Valentine’s Day.

“I love her though, she’s my best friend,” he added.

Bynes deleted all her social media posts announcing the engagement and any others that included mention of Michael.

The 33-year-old actor had shared a photo of her engagement ring on Feb. 14, captioning the shot “Engaged to tha [sic] love of my life.”

After the reports about their called-off engagement circulated, Bynes posted a photo of herself and Michael on Instagram.

“My love,” she captioned the photo.

Bynes confirmed that she had met Michael in rehab.

“Hey, everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé. I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. He’s also the best person on the face of the Earth,” said the She’s The Man actor in a video on Instagram at the time.

“Now I’ve remained sober for over a year — same with Paul,” Bynes added. “I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now. I feel like I got what’s mine and that is Paul.”

Bynes recently announced that she’s been sober for a year and two months.

