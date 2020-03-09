Amanda Bynes, fiancé split 3 weeks after engagement

Send this page to someone via email

Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael have called it quits three weeks after announcing their engagement.

Michael spoke to In Touch and told the outlet that they have broken up following their engagement on Valentine’s Day.

“I love her though, she’s my best friend,” he added.

The news comes after Bynes deleted all her social media posts announcing the engagement and any others that included mention of Michael.

The 33-year-old actor had shared a photo of her engagement ring on Feb. 14, captioning the shot “Engaged to tha [sic] love of my life.”

One week after announcing their engagement, Bynes confirmed that she had met Michael in rehab.

“Hey, everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé. I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. He’s also the best person on the face of the Earth,” said the She’s The Man actor in a video on Instagram at the time.

“Now I’ve remained sober for over a year — same with Paul,” Bynes added. “I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now. I feel like I got what’s mine and that is Paul.”

Bynes recently announced that she’s been sober for a year and two months.

In 2018, Bynes spoke out for the first time about the darkness in her past and reflecting on how her drug addiction ruined her life.

The actor was 13 when she landed her own hit variety program, The Amanda Show, on Nickelodeon. She went on to star in the TV series What I Like About You and several movies, including What a Girl Wants, Hairspray and She’s the Man.

Her last film credit was 2010’s Easy A, which starred Emma Stone.

Since she announced in 2010 that she was retiring from acting, she has developed a large following on Twitter for her feuds and rants, which she said left her “ashamed and embarrassed.”

“I’m really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can’t turn back time but if I could, I would. And I’m so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me,” she told Paper Magazine.

The former Amanda Show star began using drugs, beginning with marijuana, at the age of 16. She also abused Adderall but says she “never got high from cocaine.”

“Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain,” she explained. “I actually am a nice person. I would never feel, say or do any of the things that I did and said to the people I hurt on Twitter.”

Bynes continued, “There are gateway drugs and thankfully I never did heroin or meth or anything like that but certain things that you think are harmless, they may actually affect you in a more harmful way.”

The former child star said she’s currently enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. “I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act,” she said. “When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body. That is such a strange feeling.”

Bynes has not publicly commented on the split as of this writing.