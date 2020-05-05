Edmonton’s 124 Grand Market to open under COVID-19 restrictions

It’s a sure sign summer is on the way in Edmonton — the 124 Street Grand Market opening for the season. But this year, things will look a little bit different amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The farmers market plans to open on May 14 for its ninth season in Edmonton and offer its regular twice-weekly market along 124 Street.

The market’s founder said her team has been working with Alberta Health Services, the City of Edmonton and the Westmount and Oliver communities to ensure they have a solid health and safety plan in place that follows public health restrictions currently in place.

“In this new world we are living in, we had to start from square one,” 124 Grand Market founder and CVO Kirsta Franke said in a media release Tuesday.

“So much has changed over the past seven weeks, it has been a steep learning curve for market organizers across the province. We have been working hard with stakeholders right from the beginning to ensure we operate market in some capacity. Our vendors rely on markets as their only platform for selling and distributing their products. They are an essential part of our food supply chain and local economy.”

Some of the new guidelines for this year’s market include:

Physical distancing between vendors and patrons (minimum of 2 metres)

Forming of queues, line management and limited patron capacity

Regulating and limiting traffic within the market at all times with frequent patron counts

Robust cleaning and sanitation procedures

In addition, some of the regular programming and amenities will not be offered at the site, including market bucks, the information booth, the grand stage series and little beans.

Franke said she recognizes health and safety information regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic is rapidly changing. The market will post weekly safety updates and vendor announcements on its website and social media channels.

“We have an obligation not only to our patrons and community but our vendor group on the front lines. We are thrilled that restrictions may be lifted so more vendors can access the market, but safety is at the forefront of everything we do. We are continuing to work hard with all groups to ensure that we are making the right decisions for everyone,” Franke said.

124 Grand Market is located on 108 Avenue between 122 and 124 streets. The market will run Thursday evenings from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from May 14 to Oct. 8.

On Sunday afternoons, the market is located on 102 Avenue between 123 and 124 streets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This location will be open from June 8 to Sept. 27.

For more information on the market’s location and update health and safety policies, visit their website.