Guns, drugs, thousands in cash seized from Midland, Ont., home: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’ve seized guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash from a Midland, Ont., home after two were arrested in Tay Township on Friday.

According to police, officers executed the search warrant at a house on Sixth Street and seized more than $30,000 in cash, cocaine, oxycodone tablets, a 12-gauge shotgun, a loaded 0.22-calibre semi-automatic rifle, drug-trafficking paraphernalia and a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck.

Matthew Edward Orton, 33, and Erin Lynn Bergie, 28, both from Midland, Ont., were charged together with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of oxycodone, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and two counts of careless storage of a firearm.

Orton and Bergie were released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Midland in August.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.