Traffic

Transport, vehicle collision results in lengthy closure of Highbury Ave. north of London: OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 5, 2020 11:06 am
OPP say two drivers have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Middlesex OPP are investigating after a crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle Tuesday morning.

West Region OPP tweeted about the crash at roughly 10 a.m. Tuesday, saying emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highbury Avenue between 10 Mile Road and Ilderton Road.

READ MORE: London police investigating 2 separate fatal motorcycle crashes in 11 hours

Provincial police say the drivers have been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information about the drivers has been released and police have not clarified whether or not there were any other occupants in the vehicles.

Highbury Avenue is expected to be closed between 10 Mile Road and Ilderton Road until 4 or 5 p.m. Tuesday “as crews work to clear the scene,” police said.

middlesex opptransport truckmiddlesex county opphighbury avenuePassenger VehicleIlderton Road10 Mile Roadhighbury crash
