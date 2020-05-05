Transport, vehicle collision results in lengthy closure of Highbury Ave. north of London: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex OPP are investigating after a crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle Tuesday morning.

West Region OPP tweeted about the crash at roughly 10 a.m. Tuesday, saying emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highbury Avenue between 10 Mile Road and Ilderton Road.

Provincial police say the drivers have been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information about the drivers has been released and police have not clarified whether or not there were any other occupants in the vehicles.

Highbury Avenue is expected to be closed between 10 Mile Road and Ilderton Road until 4 or 5 p.m. Tuesday “as crews work to clear the scene,” police said.

#MiddlesexOPP are on scene of a two vehicle collision. Highbury Ave. is closed between 10 Mile Rd. and Ilderton Rd. for the next 6-7 hours as crews work to clear the scene. 2 drivers have been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/XVVGTvKEWg — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 5, 2020

