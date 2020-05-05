Ottawa man shot in moving vehicle on St-Laurent Boulevard: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man is in stable but serious condition after being shot while he was driving in the city’s east end on Friday evening, police say.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, May 1.

Police say a man was shot by another passenger while driving past the intersection of St-Laurent Boulevard and Lemieux Street.

The driver then proceeded a few blocks north to Weldon Street, where officers say he stopped the car in front of a house.

Both the driver and the suspect were gone by the time responding officers arrived on the scene, according to police reports.

The victim was later transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ottawa man charged after allegedly dangling machete outside of moving vehicle

The Ottawa Police Service’s guns and gangs unit is investigating and is asking to speak with anyone who might have witnessed the attack.

Anyone with information can call the OPS at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.