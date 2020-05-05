Menu

Canada

Incident at Kingston General Hospital closes entrance to emergency department overnight

By Staff Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 10:26 am
Kingston police were called to the emergency department at Kingston General Hospital on Monday night after a man allegedly barricaded himself in a room with a knife.
Global News

Police were called to Kingston General Hospital on Monday night after officers say a man armed with a knife barricaded himself inside a room near the emergency department.

The call to police came in at 10:21 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Federal inmate faces 9 charges after Kingston General Hospital shooting

Police say officers blocked off the emergency ramp to the emergency department while they attempted to talk the individual down inside, and emergency transports were redirected to the front entrance to be triaged.

By 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the individual was stabilized, according to police, and left in the care of health-care professionals.

No charges have been laid.

The entrance to the hospital’s emergency department has since reopened.

