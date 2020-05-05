Incident at Kingston General Hospital closes entrance to emergency department overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Police were called to Kingston General Hospital on Monday night after officers say a man armed with a knife barricaded himself inside a room near the emergency department.

The call to police came in at 10:21 p.m. Monday.

Police say officers blocked off the emergency ramp to the emergency department while they attempted to talk the individual down inside, and emergency transports were redirected to the front entrance to be triaged.

By 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the individual was stabilized, according to police, and left in the care of health-care professionals.

No charges have been laid.

The entrance to the hospital’s emergency department has since reopened.

