Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged in deadly Kitchener house party shooting

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 10:38 am
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder following a deadly shooting at a Kitchener, Ont., house party last December.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Windale Crescent on Dec. 15 at around 4:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, where they found 19-year-old Yafiet Rezene dead.

READ MORE: Waterloo police identify 19-year-old man as victim of fatal Kitchener shooting

On Monday, police announced that a 23-year-old man and a 28-year-old man had been arrested in connection with Rezene’s death. They were not identified by police.

The younger of the two suspects has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while the other suspect has also been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police say that according to their investigation, a fight broke out during the house party before the gunfire erupted. Two other partygoers were injured amid the gunfire, but both have since been released from hospital, police say.

Story continues below advertisement
Police launch investigation after body found on highway ramp in Kitchener
Police launch investigation after body found on highway ramp in Kitchener

During the initial investigation, police made two arrests: a woman who was arrested after allegedly obstructing police and a man who was charged with drug-related offences.

READ MORE: Ontario drug investigation leads to 3 arrests, seizure of almost 2K kilograms of opium

Investigators have said police believe the shooting was targeted and that the people involved knew each other.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideSecond Degree MurderWaterloo policedeadly shootingWindale Crescent KitchenerYafiet RezeneHouse party shooting KitchenerKitchener deadly shootingKitchener murder investigationYafiet Rezene murder
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.