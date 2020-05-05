2 men charged in deadly Kitchener house party shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder following a deadly shooting at a Kitchener, Ont., house party last December.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Windale Crescent on Dec. 15 at around 4:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, where they found 19-year-old Yafiet Rezene dead.

On Monday, police announced that a 23-year-old man and a 28-year-old man had been arrested in connection with Rezene’s death. They were not identified by police.

The younger of the two suspects has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while the other suspect has also been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police say that according to their investigation, a fight broke out during the house party before the gunfire erupted. Two other partygoers were injured amid the gunfire, but both have since been released from hospital, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

1:39 Police launch investigation after body found on highway ramp in Kitchener Police launch investigation after body found on highway ramp in Kitchener

During the initial investigation, police made two arrests: a woman who was arrested after allegedly obstructing police and a man who was charged with drug-related offences.

Investigators have said police believe the shooting was targeted and that the people involved knew each other.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.