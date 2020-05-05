Menu

Crime

2 charged after cocaine, cash seized from residence in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 8:57 am
Two people are facing charges after police in Cobourg, Ont., reportedly seized cocaine and cash.
Two people are facing charges after police in Cobourg, Ont., reportedly seized cocaine and cash. Cobourg Police Service

Two people are facing drug-trafficking charges after police in Cobourg say officers seized cocaine and cash from a residence on Monday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, as part of an ongoing drug enforcement investigation with the Port Hope Police Service, investigators executed a warrant at a Victoria Street residence.

READ MORE: Peterborough driver charged after fentanyl found during traffic stop in Cobourg — police

Investigators reportedly seized 6.43 ounces of cocaine and $2,435 in cash. The estimated street value of the drugs is $18,000, police said Tuesday.

Two people were charged in connection with the investigation.

READ MORE: Cobourg woman charged with theft after hiding in yard of downtown home — police

Jamie Foster, 44, of Cobourg, and Kaylen Alexander, 18, of Toronto were both charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Alexander was additionally charged with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, failure to comply with a sentence of disposition and five counts of failure to comply with an undertaking or recognizance.

Story continues below advertisement

Both accused were held for bail hearings set for Tuesday, Cobourg police said.

