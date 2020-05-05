2 charged after cocaine, cash seized from residence in Cobourg: police

Two people are facing drug-trafficking charges after police in Cobourg say officers seized cocaine and cash from a residence on Monday.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, as part of an ongoing drug enforcement investigation with the Port Hope Police Service, investigators executed a warrant at a Victoria Street residence.
Investigators reportedly seized 6.43 ounces of cocaine and $2,435 in cash. The estimated street value of the drugs is $18,000, police said Tuesday.
Two people were charged in connection with the investigation.
Jamie Foster, 44, of Cobourg, and Kaylen Alexander, 18, of Toronto were both charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Alexander was additionally charged with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, failure to comply with a sentence of disposition and five counts of failure to comply with an undertaking or recognizance.
Both accused were held for bail hearings set for Tuesday, Cobourg police said.
