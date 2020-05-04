Peterborough driver charged after fentanyl found during traffic stop in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing drug and driving-related charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg early Monday.

The Cobourg Police Service says that around 1 a.m., officers found a vehicle with unregistered licence plates in a parking lot on Division Street.

Police say officers initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle was exiting the lot, however the driver allegedly failed to pull over.

The vehicle eventually stopped for officers at the intersection of Division and Veronica streets, according to police.

Officers arrested the driver for allegedly failing to stop for police. During a search of the driver, police say officers found a small quantity of fentanyl.

Adam Furfaro, 40, of Peterborough was charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance (fentanyl)

Failure to stop for police

Using a plate not authorized for a motor vehicle

Driving a motor vehicle without a valid licence

Failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle

Owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Two counts of failure to comply with probation

The accused was released from custody on an undertaking with conditions and a future court date, police said Monday.

0:22 One airlifted to Toronto following collision north of Port Hope One airlifted to Toronto following collision north of Port Hope