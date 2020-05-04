Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough driver charged after fentanyl found during traffic stop in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 10:07 am
Police have charged a man with fentanyl possession following a traffic stop.
Police have charged a man with fentanyl possession following a traffic stop. Getty Images

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing drug and driving-related charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg early Monday.

The Cobourg Police Service says that around 1 a.m., officers found a vehicle with unregistered licence plates in a parking lot on Division Street.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired, dangerous driving after van crashes into computer store

Police say officers initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle was exiting the lot, however the driver allegedly failed to pull over.

The vehicle eventually stopped for officers at the intersection of Division and Veronica streets, according to police.

READ MORE: Cobourg man charged with theft from downtown residence — police

Officers arrested the driver for allegedly failing to stop for police. During a search of the driver, police say officers found a small quantity of fentanyl.

Adam Furfaro, 40, of Peterborough was charged with:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance (fentanyl)
  • Failure to stop for police
  • Using a plate not authorized for a motor vehicle
  • Driving a motor vehicle without a valid licence
  • Failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle
  • Owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Two counts of failure to comply with probation

The accused was released from custody on an undertaking with conditions and a future court date, police said Monday.

One airlifted to Toronto following collision north of Port Hope
One airlifted to Toronto following collision north of Port Hope
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylCobourgCobourg Police ServiceDrug PossessionCobourg crimeDivision StreetCobourg drugsDriving Without InsuranceCobourg fentanyldriving without licence
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.