Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

19 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region linked to Alberta oilsands work camp

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 6:15 pm
Imperial Oil's Kearl mine northeast of Fort McMurray, Alta.
Imperial Oil's Kearl mine northeast of Fort McMurray, Alta. Imperial Oil handout

Interior Health says it has identified nineteen cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak at the Kearl Lake oil sands project in Alberta.

Spokesperson Susan Duncan says 12 confirmed cases in the Interior Health region are among workers from Kearl Lake, as well as seven confirmed cases of people who did not travel to Kearl Lake but had contact with a worker.

Of the 19 total cases, 16 people have fully recovered.

READ MORE: 9 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kearl Lake oil sands facility

B.C.’s provincial health officer issued an order on April 20 declaring that workers returning to British Columbia from the Kearl Lake site in Alberta must self-isolate for 14 days.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The entire Kearl Lake oil sands project is being treated as an outbreak site by B.C., said a public service announcement issued on Monday by B.C. health officials.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has been on site since March 24 may have been exposed to COVID-19, it said.

Workers may be travelling back and forth to the site for essential work and are required to self-isolate for 14 days every time they return to B.C.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Outbreak at Alberta oilsands work camp prompts warning from Interior Health

To date, there have been 15 laboratory-confirmed cases province-wide among workers from the Kearl site.

There is one further presumed case among a person who was at Kearl Lake and reported symptoms but was not tested.

An additional eight laboratory-confirmed cases and two presumed cases have been reported among British Columbians who did not travel to Kearl Lake but had contact with a worker.

READ MORE: Three workers in Alberta oilsands camp test positive for COVID-19: Hinshaw

Cases were reported in three regional health authorities: Interior Health, Northern Health and Vancouver Island Health.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusCovid19Interior HealthIHAOkanagan coronavirusKearl LakeKearl Lake oil sandsKearl sands COVID19 outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.