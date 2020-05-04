Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Guelph reports 1 new coronavirus death, total reaches 6 with 114 cases

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 5:24 pm
Coronavirus: In a race for a vaccine, but will it happen?
WATCH: The world is waiting and hoping a vaccine will be developed for COVID-19. And though vaccine development cannot be rushed, speed is of the essence. Dawna Friesen looks at the international effort and talks with noted Canadian microbiologist Dr. Steven Jones who knows this race may not come to the end people want.

Guelph health officials say one more person has died due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the city’s death toll to six.

As of Monday morning, there were 114 confirmed cases of the virus in Guelph and 47 were considered resolved.

READ MORE: Healthy habits slip lately? How to get them back on track

The latest victim was a resident of Norfolk Manor retirement home where there have been five deaths and 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus between the residents and staff.

One resident also died at St. Joseph’s Health Centre during the pandemic, but they announced last week that all of their residents and patients tested negative for the virus during a swabbing blitz in April.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials didn’t have specific details about the latest victim but have said the previous deaths included two men and a woman in their 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are currently three active outbreaks in Guelph including Norfolk Manor. One resident has also tested positive at Stone Lodge Retirement Residence and one staff member tested positive at the Village of Riverside Glen.

Outbreaks at St. Joseph’s and the Homewood Health Centre have recently been declared over.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says province now leading country in number and per capita daily testing
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says province now leading country in number and per capita daily testing

In Wellington County, there were 51 cases of the novel coronavirus and two deaths, but 24 cases are considered resolved.

READ MORE: How many Canadians have the new coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

Ontario reported 370 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 17,923 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,300 as 84 more deaths were reported.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesGuelphCOVID-19 updatecovid-19 casesCoronavirus GuelphCOVID 19 GuelphGuelph Norfolk Manor coronavirusNorfolk Manor Guelph
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.