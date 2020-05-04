Guelph reports 1 new coronavirus death, total reaches 6 with 114 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph health officials say one more person has died due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the city’s death toll to six.

As of Monday morning, there were 114 confirmed cases of the virus in Guelph and 47 were considered resolved.

The latest victim was a resident of Norfolk Manor retirement home where there have been five deaths and 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus between the residents and staff.

One resident also died at St. Joseph’s Health Centre during the pandemic, but they announced last week that all of their residents and patients tested negative for the virus during a swabbing blitz in April.

Officials didn’t have specific details about the latest victim but have said the previous deaths included two men and a woman in their 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.

There are currently three active outbreaks in Guelph including Norfolk Manor. One resident has also tested positive at Stone Lodge Retirement Residence and one staff member tested positive at the Village of Riverside Glen.

Outbreaks at St. Joseph’s and the Homewood Health Centre have recently been declared over.

In Wellington County, there were 51 cases of the novel coronavirus and two deaths, but 24 cases are considered resolved.

Ontario reported 370 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 17,923 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,300 as 84 more deaths were reported.