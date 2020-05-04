Communities surrounding Edmonton hit by May snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

Some communities surrounding Edmonton were hit with a dump of May snow Monday morning.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings on Monday for several communities including Devon, Calmar, Spruce Grove, Wetaskiwin, Whitecourt, Drayton Valley, Morinville and Edson.

“There is a pocket of cold air over western parts of the province, which allowed the rain to change to snow quickly as of Sunday evening and overnight,” Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington said.

While the warnings mainly encompassed areas west of Edmonton, areas east of the city also reported snow.

A shot of snow in the hamlet of Wildwood, Alta., east of Edmonton on Monday May 4. Supplied to Global News

A shot of snowfall near Mackay, Alta., taken Monday, May 4, 2020. Courtesy / Kerry Thompson

“Heavy snow continues this morning for portions of west central Alberta,” said the Environment Canada alert.

“The snow is expected to taper off this afternoon with total accumulations reaching 10 to 15 cm.”

A shot taken Monday, May 4, 2020, near Edson, Alta. Courtesy / Tania Welch-Fawcett Courtesy / Tania Welch-Fawcett

The weather agency also warned that the snow was rapidly accumulating and drivers should use caution when travelling.

A shot of May snow taken near the hamlet of Wildwood, Alta., on Monday May 4. Courtesy / Tammi Pruden

The warnings were dropped shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A shot of snow taken Monday, May 4, 2020, near Sangudo, Alta. Courtesy / Shirley Shura

May snowfall warnings are not uncommon in Alberta.

Edmonton itself is not expected to see snowfall Monday, but will be wet with periods of rainfall throughout the day.