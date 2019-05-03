Snowfall warning issued for parts of northern Alberta

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for parts of northern Alberta Thursday night.

The weather agency said parts of Mackenzie County and the County of Northern Lights could receive between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

“A low-pressure system will give an extended period of significant snowfall overnight, totalling 10 centimetres,” the weather warning said.

“Expect the snow to taper off late Friday morning.”

READ MORE: Whyte Avenue gets ready for patio season as more snow hits Edmonton

Environment Canada warned drivers in affected areas to adjust their driving to changing road conditions and also to be prepared for reduced visibility at times.

Watch below: (From Oct. 3, 2018) The Alberta Motor Association provides tips on being prepared for winter-driving emergencies

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.