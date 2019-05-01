Whyte Avenue gets ready for patio season as more snow hits Edmonton

It’s a sure sign of spring in Edmonton — patio extensions being set up along Whyte Avenue. But what wasn’t quite as springlike Wednesday morning was the light dusting of snow that covered the ground.

Edmonton and the surrounding areas woke up to another gentle reminder of winter on Wednesday morning, with snow on the ground once again. But it didn’t stop crews from setting up patio extensions at Hudsons and Malt & Mortar on Whyte.

“We paid for permits and everything to set up in the one day so when the snow comes around you get a little bit worried that all that permitting and everything you set up for the last month is going to be cancelled on us,” Hudsons general manager Mitch Boyd said.

Boyd said the chilly temperatures will mean they likely won’t be able to open the patio for at least another week or so.

“I’ve done this for 10 years now and this is the first time I’ve ever seen snow setting it up. It was, I think, 20 C, 22 C last year when we set up,” he said.

“We were fighting to keep people off the patio where now we can’t even open it up probably for another week and a half.”

April wrapped up below average in terms of temperature, with 14 days below average, 12 above average and four around normal. After hitting a high of 23 C on Monday, April 20, Edmonton finished the month off well below average — only hitting 3 C on Tuesday.

Last year, the last week of April saw highs in the 15 C to 28 C range, according to Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer. By comparison, some areas of Edmonton saw upwards of 15 centimetres of snow in the last few days of April this year.

The first week of May is expected to bring more rain and perhaps snow, Beyer said, with single-digit high temperatures expected.

Last year on May 1, Edmonton hit a high of 12 C. Today’s high is expected to reach 6 C.

A total of 62 collisions were reported in the city between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to Edmonton police. Officers urged drivers to be mindful of black ice on area roads.

