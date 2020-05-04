Canada’s coronavirus cases surpass 60,000

Send this page to someone via email

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada has now surpassed 60,000.

According to numbers reported by federal and provincial authorities on Monday, there are now 60,615 cases of COVID-19 across the country.

The province of Quebec accounts for more than half of the cases. Canada’s hardest-hit province reported a total of 32,623 cases on Monday and an additional 75 deaths linked to the virus, bringing Quebec’s total death toll to 2,280.

Across Canada, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 3,842 people so far.

Just over 25,750 have recovered from the virus, according to the latest figures tracked by Global News.

Monday’s grim milestone comes as several provinces across the country are moving to reopen.

Quebec was one of the first to announce its phased plans to reopen the economy and loosen public health restrictions. But on Monday, the provincial government announced it would be postponing part of its strategy.

Premier François Legault said on Monday that retail stores in Montreal and the surrounding areas will open on May 18, one week later than previously announced.

The island of Montreal accounts for about half of the total number of infections in the province.

Close to 950,000 have been tested for the coronavirus across Canada. Of those, about 6.5 per cent have tested positive, according to Canada’s public health agency.

-With files from Kalina Laframboise