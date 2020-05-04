Menu

May 9 – Home Care Assistance

By 630CHED
Posted May 4, 2020 12:14 pm
As you spend more time at home, it’s important to fully understand the importance of helping seniors live well at home as well.

This week, join Zareena Khan from Home Care Assistance Edmonton, and Shelley Kulak, Recreation Manager for the Westend Seniors Activity Centre, for Talk To The Experts.

They’re working together to provide wrap around support for seniors and their caregivers. Helping seniors to achieve healthy aging in communities.

Visit HomeCareAssistanceEdmonton.ca today, and then tune in Saturday for Talk To The Experts.

