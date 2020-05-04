Manitoba health officials to update province on latest COVID-19 numbers Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials will update Manitobans on the province’s ongoing COVID-19 response Monday afternoon.

The 1 p.m. press conference comes as the province eases some of the restrictions in place during the pandemic, allowing some non-essential businesses to re-open as of Monday.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

On Sunday, provincial health officials confirmed one new case of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases in the province to 281.

They said five people were currently in hospital, with no one in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A total of 237 people have recovered while 38 people have active cases.

The number of people who have died remains six.

Story continues below advertisement

1:20 Manitoba camping registration opens Manitoba camping registration opens

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.