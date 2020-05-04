Pilot dies after small plane crashes into Georgian Bay waters

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 47-year-old pilot has died after a small plane crashed into the waters of Georgian Bay on Saturday, OPP say.

Officers were called to the scene of Pinery Point in Georgian Bay Township, Ont., at 12:39 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found and transported the lone pilot to paramedics, who were waiting nearby.

Despite emergency services’ efforts, police say the pilot, a 47-year-old man from Oro-Medonte, Ont., died at the scene.

The aircraft that was flown by the pilot sank at the crash scene, according to OPP.

Transport Canada was contacted to assist with the investigation.

2:11 Plane crash near Kingston, Ont. kills all 7 people on board Plane crash near Kingston, Ont. kills all 7 people on board

Story continues below advertisement