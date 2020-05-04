Menu

Canada

Pilot dies after small plane crashes into Georgian Bay waters

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 11:32 am
OPP say a pilot has died following a plane crash in Georgian Bay.
OPP say a pilot has died following a plane crash in Georgian Bay.

A 47-year-old pilot has died after a small plane crashed into the waters of Georgian Bay on Saturday, OPP say.

Officers were called to the scene of Pinery Point in Georgian Bay Township, Ont., at 12:39 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found and transported the lone pilot to paramedics, who were waiting nearby.

Despite emergency services’ efforts, police say the pilot, a 47-year-old man from Oro-Medonte, Ont., died at the scene.

The aircraft that was flown by the pilot sank at the crash scene, according to OPP.

Transport Canada was contacted to assist with the investigation.

Transport CanadaSouthern Georgian Bay OPPGeorgian BayOro-MedonteGeorgian Bay TownshipGeorgian Bay crashGeorgian Bay plane crashPinery Point crashPinery Point plane crash
