Pilot dies after small plane crashes into Georgian Bay waters

A 47-year-old pilot has died after a small plane crashed into the waters of Georgian Bay on Saturday, OPP say.
Officers were called to the scene of Pinery Point in Georgian Bay Township, Ont., at 12:39 p.m.
When police arrived at the scene, they found and transported the lone pilot to paramedics, who were waiting nearby.
Despite emergency services’ efforts, police say the pilot, a 47-year-old man from Oro-Medonte, Ont., died at the scene.
The aircraft that was flown by the pilot sank at the crash scene, according to OPP.
Transport Canada was contacted to assist with the investigation.
