1 charged after car crashes into Napanee, Ont., home, seriously injures passenger

A Loyalist Township, Ont., resident is facing serious charges after police say a car crashed into a Napanee, Ont., home.

The incident took place Sunday evening around 10:30 p.m. on County Road 8, according to police.

Police say officers arrived to find a vehicle resting against a home. A 22-year-old passenger was reportedly taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 21-year-old driver, Jordan Snider, of Loyalist Township, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, operating a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failing or refusing to comply with demand causing bodily harm.

Police say Snider also had a suspended licence at the time of the collision.

Snider is set to appear in a Napanee court on July 7. The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

