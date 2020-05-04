Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

1 charged after car crashes into Napanee, Ont., home, seriously injures passenger

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 11:30 am
OPP have charged a Loyalist Township reisdent following a crash over the weekend in Napanee, Ont.
OPP have charged a Loyalist Township reisdent following a crash over the weekend in Napanee, Ont. Global News file

A Loyalist Township, Ont., resident is facing serious charges after police say a car crashed into a Napanee, Ont., home.

The incident took place Sunday evening around 10:30 p.m. on County Road 8, according to police.

Police say officers arrived to find a vehicle resting against a home. A 22-year-old passenger was reportedly taken to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: A car crashes into a house on Brock Street, but it’s not the first time

The 21-year-old driver, Jordan Snider, of Loyalist Township, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, operating a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failing or refusing to comply with demand causing bodily harm.

Police say Snider also had a suspended licence at the time of the collision.

Snider is set to appear in a Napanee court on July 7. The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingNapanee OPPNapanee collisionNapanee crashcar crash napaneecar crash napanee oppcar into house napaneedrunk driving car into housedrunk driving napaneeNapanee car crashes into houseNapanee car into house
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.