Employee at Co-op in Meadow Lake, Sask., tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Meadow Lake Co-op Service Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, says the company.

In a letter to its members dated May 2, the Co-op says the employee reported symptoms and entered self-isolation early last week. The test result came back positive over the weekend.

The company says it shut down the service centre for deep cleaning and sanitization. Other employees that were in contact with the individual have been asked to self-isolate.

The Meadow Lake Co-op is following direction from the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The store is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

“The health and safety of our employees and our customers is paramount as we provide essential goods and face this challenge together,” said Caralee Strome, general manager of the Meadow Lake Co-op Service Centre, in the letter.

Strome says the service centre has high standards for cleaning and will continue to practise social distancing guidelines. Staff are also being encouraged to seek testing if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

The company said they are disclosing confirmed cases in an effort to maintain transparency with their customers.