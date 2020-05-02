Coronavirus: World’s largest aircraft carrying PPE lands in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The world’s largest cargo plane landed at Mirabel Airport north of Montreal Friday night carrying personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Quebec’s fight against COVID-19.

The plane, the Antonov AN-225 Mriya, landed around 9 p.m. just north of Montreal after taking off from Anchorage, Alaska, earlier in the day. The aircraft chartered by Quebec was transporting the largest amount of PPE to the province since the start of the health crisis.

READ MORE: Quebec will continue to see ‘a lot of deaths’ amid coronavirus pandemic, premier says

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The medical supplies, which were shipped from China, will be distributed to front-line health-care workers across the province to help Quebec battle the pandemic.