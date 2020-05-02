Coronavirus: World’s largest aircraft carrying PPE lands in Quebec

The world’s largest cargo plane landed at Mirabel Airport north of Montreal Friday night carrying personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Quebec’s fight against COVID-19.
The plane, the Antonov AN-225 Mriya, landed around 9 p.m. just north of Montreal after taking off from Anchorage, Alaska, earlier in the day. The aircraft chartered by Quebec was transporting the largest amount of PPE to the province since the start of the health crisis.
The medical supplies, which were shipped from China, will be distributed to front-line health-care workers across the province to help Quebec battle the pandemic.
Charter airline company Nolinor Aviation said 1,000 cubic meters of protective equipment for health-care workers was unloaded off the plane.
The company added that workers unloaded the equipment until past 5 a.m. from the massive cargo aircraft, which was built to transport up to 640 tonnes (640,000 kilograms).
