Coronavirus: Malls now included in Saskatchewan’s re-open plan

The government of Saskatchewan has made changes to its plan to reopen the economy by adding additional guidelines for businesses to operate safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shopping malls, which were previously excluded from Saskatchewan’s plan announced on April 23, can now open alongside other retailers in Phase 2.

Starting on May 19, malls can re-open their doors as long as they follow the province’s retail guidelines.

Mall operators will have to ensure people are social distancing in common spaces in the mall and that queues are managed to keep people two metres apart.

Washrooms will be open for staff and the public, but increased cleaning and disinfection must take place.

Food courts can offer food through pick-up and delivery options only. All seating will be closed.

As for elevators, people will still need to maintain a two-metre distance. The same goes for escalators.

The retail store guidelines have also been updated to allow for returns, although it’s being discouraged. If someone needs to return merchandise, it has to be disinfected and isolated for 72 hours prior to returning to the retail floor.

Change rooms can only operate at 50 per cent capacity and they will have to be disinfected after each use.

Below are other changes made to Saskatchewan’s Re-Open Plan.

Golf courses (opening May 15):

Pull cart and golf club rentals were previously prohibited, but are now allowed under the updated guidelines as long as they are disinfected between each use.

Pro shops can open on May 19.

Greenhouse operators (opening May 19):

Can now operate under the same guidelines as retail stores

Must implement one-way aisles

Outdoor individual recreation operations:

Archery and gun ranges can open on May 15

Group recreation, competitions or fundraising events allowed

Clubhouse facilities will remain closed. Washrooms will be open but cleaning and disinfection must take place

Locker rooms will be closed

Equipment rentals are allowed, but they have to be disinfected after each use

Parks and campgrounds:

Parks will be open to vehicle traffic for Saskatchewan residents only beginning May 4

Anglers can access boat launches in advance of fishing season

Hikers and mountain bikers allowed

Beginning June 1, only Saskatchewan residents will be allowed to camp or visit provincial parks

