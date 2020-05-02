Menu

Strong winds forecast for South Coast, snow possible in mountain passes

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 2, 2020 12:33 pm
High winds whip up sand as a couple walks along Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday April 29, 2013. .
High winds whip up sand as a couple walks along Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday April 29, 2013. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Strong winds are in the forecast for B.C.’s South Coast on Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement covering the Victoria area, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound.

The agency says winds of 30 to 60 kilometres per hour should pick up late Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Vancouver woman survives critical injuries after tree falls on her during B.C. windstorm

By Saturday afternoon, it forecasts winds will pick up to 40 to 60 kilometres per hour with gusts to 80 before easing in the evening.

Motorists heading to the Interior are also being warned about the possibility of snow at higher elevations.

Environment Canada anticipates rain Saturday evening that could rapidly shift to snow as a cold front moves across southern B.C.

The agency forecasts five to 10 centimetres of snow at higher elevations of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

READ MORE: PHOTOS, VIDEO: Wild wind and rain leave destruction across B.C. South Coast

The Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector, and Allison Pass and the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 could all see between two and five centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada warns that the snowy conditions could also come with strong, gusty winds.

