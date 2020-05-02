Strong winds forecast for South Coast, snow possible in mountain passes

Send this page to someone via email

Strong winds are in the forecast for B.C.’s South Coast on Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement covering the Victoria area, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound.

The agency says winds of 30 to 60 kilometres per hour should pick up late Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, it forecasts winds will pick up to 40 to 60 kilometres per hour with gusts to 80 before easing in the evening.

Motorists heading to the Interior are also being warned about the possibility of snow at higher elevations.

1:33 SnOMG! Winter storm cripples B.C.’s Lower Mainland SnOMG! Winter storm cripples B.C.’s Lower Mainland

Environment Canada anticipates rain Saturday evening that could rapidly shift to snow as a cold front moves across southern B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency forecasts five to 10 centimetres of snow at higher elevations of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

The Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector, and Allison Pass and the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 could all see between two and five centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada warns that the snowy conditions could also come with strong, gusty winds.