Regina Food Bank receives $10K donation from local community group

The Regina Food Bank is feeling a little fuller Friday thanks to a local community group’s generous donation.

With money raised through membership fees and other programs, the Walsh Acres/Lakeridge/Garden Ridge Community Association donated $10,000 to help feed the hungry.

Representing the group is Ward 10 city councillor Jerry Flegel who said the coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of stress on the food bank, as more people use the service while fewer are able to donate.

“Whether you are looking after your next door neighbour or your neighbour in another community, it’s all about community involvement in the city of Regina,” Flegel said.

Regina Food Bank CEO John Bailey said he is extremely grateful for the added help.

“The donation was incredible. When we first saw the generous donation from the community association come through it was fantastic and made our day,” Bailey said.

“A donation of that size has a tremendous impact. We’re servicing about 50 per cent more people that we did than this time last year.”

He said the food bank has been operating a little bit differently due to the pandemic including offering delivery services, which has raised costs.

“Donations like this can help support us for close to a week. Offering food and hampers, making sure our hampers are providing the staples such as protein, veggies, dairy, fresh and dry goods,” Bailey said.

“Making sure we are giving the folks, who are looking for that support, good nutritious food.”

The food bank is continuing to accept cash and food donations. For more information on ways to do that visit reginafoodbank.ca

