Montreal nurse, union say seniors home volunteers put pregnant women and babies at risk of COVID-19

An obstetrics nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Montreal says mothers and babies are being put at risk of catching COVID-19 by colleagues who are volunteering in seniors homes.

Debra Friedlansky, who says she’s been working at St. Mary’s for a decade, claims nurses are being pressured to volunteer in long-term care homes hit hard by coronavirus. Those who do, are then coming back to the hospital to care for vulnerable pregnant women and newborn babies.

“One of my colleagues went to a CHSLD in Lasalle, feeding them meal trays, changing diapers, and came back to work with us 24 hours later,” Friedlansky told Global News.

Even though she risks consequences from her employer, Friedlansky wanted to put out a warning.

“These kind nurses, out of the kindness of their hearts, went to volunteer. They are going this week again, and then 3-4 days later, they are back here touching patients and newborns,” she said.

Authorities say all necessary precautions are being taken, but Friedlansky still sees a risk. She points to the health care workers who have died after working in CHSLDs in full protective gear.

“This is a direct breach of possibly transferring COVID-19 to labouring and delivering patients and newborns,” Friedlansky believes.

The West Island Health Authority (CIUSSS) nurses’ union agrees with her, and says it has repeatedly asked the health authority to stop the practice.

“I think people in hot zones where there’s COVID should stay in COVID, and people in cold zones should stay in cold zones,” said union spokesperson Elizabeth Rich.

Rich says the same thing is happening in the obstetrics unit at the Lakeshore General Hospital.

“I know the head nurse of mother/baby at Lakeshore brought seven nurses with her to the Centre d’hébergement Denis-Benjamin-Viger to pass out medication,” Rich told Global News. Denis-Benjamin Viger is a seniors home in Ile-Bizard with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Friedlansky found it particularly important to express her concerns, seeing as more and more women want to deliver their babies at St. Mary’s these days.

“We’re getting patients from the Jewish General who are pregnant, because they want to deliver at St. Mary’s because they’re afraid of the COVID-19 positive patients that have inundated that hospital,” she said.

The St. Mary’s nurses are not being forced to volunteer at long term care homes, but Friedlansky feels they’re being pressured. She totally understands the dire need for help in seniors residences, but fears for the safety of her patients and colleagues.

“I have colleagues who have cancer, or their husbands have cancer, or their moms are living with them who have long-term illnesses,” she said. The nurse told Global News obstetricians and gynecologists at St. Mary’s are backing her too.

“Nurses at St. Mary’s are demanding that you make self-isolation obligatory for two weeks if you’re volunteering to go to CHSLDs and work with COVID-19-suffering patients before you come to labour and delivery,” she said.

“We don’t want them to come back two or three days later like they’ve been doing in the past two weeks.” Tweet This

In a statement to Global News, the West Island CIUSSS said hospital employees are indeed being asked to volunteer in CHSLDs, where the situation is far more critical.

“We are aware that these movements can be a source of concern for hospital centre employees. That said, the CIUSSS applies all the preventive measures recommended by the MSSS and the DSP to ensure the health and safety of its residents and employees. We will also ensure that we offer essential care and services to our residents currently in CHSLDs,” said spokesperson Guillaume Bérubé, adding that volunteers always spend their whole shift at only one establishment.

Friedlansky fears one slip-up could lead to an outbreak at St. Mary’s.