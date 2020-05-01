80-year-old woman celebrated by hospital staff after recovering from COVID-19, pneumonia

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton senior received a fond farewell from hospital staff as she was discharged Thursday. Colette Sevigny, 80, overcame COVID-19, pneumonia and treatment for a fractured pelvis.

Sevigny left the Royal Alexandra Hospital May 1 after spending five weeks there.

Her emotional reunion with her daughter was captured on video by a hospital staff member. It showed daughter Louise hugging her mom and sharing her appreciation for the staff.

“Our family cannot thank you enough,” Louise said in the video. “Every single person in this hallway. You guys have cared for and loved [my mom] when we couldn’t be here. You are family. Thank you.”

Colette waved goodbye to staff members as Louise pushed her wheelchair.

“It was overwhelmingly beautiful,” Louise told Global News.

“They went above and beyond in every way. Helping us Skype her, turning her tablet on. Whatever she needed, they did it.”

Exposure to COVID-19

Colette was exposed to COVID-19 at her seniors residence.

“My mom had gone out to play shuffleboard with a group of friends. Then, we learned one of her friends had tested positive for COVID-19. My mom was put in isolation, which we understood but we knew that could be quite difficult for her.”

On day 12 of isolation, Colette began to feel unwell.

Colette Sevigny and her daughter Louise after the senior was discharged from hospital Courtesy: Louise Sevigny

“We couldn’t go to her because she was in isolation. While I was on the phone with a staff member at the residence, [the staff] got a call that my mom had fallen in her sleep,” said Louise.

The senior was eventually taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital, where the family was told she had a pelvic fracture.

“Then, we learned she had pneumonia. None of us expected she would test positive for COVID-19,” said Louise.

“When the nurse told her my mom she had COVID-19 and would have to be isolated with no visitors…that was shattering news for my mom.” Tweet This

Colette was eventually placed on oxygen. The family later got a call that her condition had worsened.

“She had to go into an observation bed, which was explained to us as a step below the ICU,” said Louise. “We still couldn’t go to her at that point. We didn’t see her for a three-week stretch. It was incredibly hard.”

Staying Strong

Slowly, Colette’s condition started to improve.

“My mom just never gave up. She fought very, very hard,” said Louise.

Sevigny, who lost her husband of 58 years back in January, said she was determined not to leave her four children.

“Mom told us that this was not going to get the better of her. She was not going to leave us. Tweet This

“The incredible inner strength and the will for life in my mom is nothing less than inspirational.”

Louise said the family sees Colette as a warrior and wanted to give others strength and inspiration during difficult times.

Surprise Farewell

When it was time for Colette to go home, Louise was waiting outside the hospital for her mom.

“A manager came out and said: ‘You need to witness this,'” said Louise.

“I went through the screening process, of course, and then I saw staff even outside of the unit. There was that many people in the hallway. Shoulder-to-shoulder on both sides.”

At the end of the line was Colette — ready to come home.