Coronavirus: Saskatchewan government commits $1M to campaign supporting local business

The Saskatchewan government said it is committing $1 million to support a province-wide marketing campaign encouraging people to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is being given to the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce, which will work with other regional chambers, to expand its “Together We Stand” initiative throughout the province.

“Encouraging Saskatchewan residents to buy local is a great initiative of the business community that we are pleased to support during this unprecedented difficult economic time,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

“This consumer campaign to support local businesses, led by the Regina chamber and to be shared across our province, will help connect consumers directly with Saskatchewan businesses during the ongoing pandemic, throughout our economic recovery initiatives, and for the long-term.”

The province said it believes the campaign helps “bridge the gap between consumers and businesses in the province, keeping the economy moving” especially during the coronavirus pandemic, a message supported by the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce.

“There are a number of ways residents can support local businesses here, and that’s true for people supporting their local businesses right across Saskatchewan,” Regina and District Chamber of Commerce CEO John Hopkins said.

“We thank the government for their strong support and continuing partnership with our business community on this ‘Together We Stand’ campaign and other key projects to keep Saskatchewan working.”

Harrison said local businesses are a huge part of the province’s economy and is important to show them support.

“In communities right across Saskatchewan, local businesses have been there to sponsor local sports teams, community events, fundraising efforts and other initiatives,” Harrison said.

“Now is the time for us as a government and residents, if they are able, to be there to return that support.”

