Child exploitation unit investigating after food drive Zoom meeting hacked, disturbing video played

Ontario’s Chatham-Kent police say members of its criminal investigations branch and internet child exploitation unit are investigating after a Zoom meeting was hacked.

Police say they received information Thursday night that a virtual meeting for the upcoming Miracle Day food drive involving over 200 attendees had been hacked and a disturbing video was played.

“Officers are concerned for the safety of those in the video and are working with federal and provincial law enforcement agencies to identify them along with those responsible for sharing the content,” police said in a statement.

While police have not provided further details in relation to the nature of the video, a release noted that the service “would like to remind everyone that accessing or possessing child pornography and luring are serious criminal offences that may be punishable by imprisonment.”

Anyone with information in connection with the case is asked to contact Constable Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-380-6024.

Police also note that Chatham-Kent Victim Services is available for those who would like to further discuss the incident.