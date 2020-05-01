Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy: ‘We wish we could have announced it on our own terms’

Gigi Hadid has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

She announced the news in her interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on April 30.

“I got to say, congratulations on expecting a baby. This is the best news ever!” Fallon told the model.

“Thank you so much. Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” said Hadid, 25.

Fallon said it’s “the best news that you could ever have in the entire world — even in this crazy world where any news is kind of good news.”

Hadid said that she and Malik, 27, are “happy now to be excited about it.”

Fallon tried to share some parenting advice with Hadid and told her to “be present for every part of it” because kids grow up fast.

“I’m trying, especially during this time. It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day,” Hadid said.

The news of Hadid’s pregnancy broke earlier this week when Entertainment Tonight reported that the model is 20 weeks pregnant.

“Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited!” a source told the outlet.

“Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.”

Malik, 27, and Hadid began dating in November 2015. The pair broke up in March 2018 but got back together shortly thereafter. Hadid and Malik broke up again in January 2019 but they got back together by the end of the year.