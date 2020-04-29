Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik expecting child together

Send this page to someone via email

Gigi Hadid is pregnant.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together.

According to the outlet, the 25-year-old model is 20 weeks pregnant.

“Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited!” a source told the outlet.

“Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.”

Malik, 27, and Hadid began dating in November 2015. The pair broke up in March 2018 but got back together shortly after. Hadid and Malik broke up again in January 2019 but they got back together by the end of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

1:05 RAW: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, break up after two years together RAW: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, break up after two years together

Last week, the couple celebrated Hadid’s 25th birthday. The supermodel uploaded a video of herself, Malik and her sister Bella Hadid.

Hadid also shared a post thanking her “quarantine family” (Malik included) for celebrating her birthday with her.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!” Hadid wrote.

0:37 Gigi Hadid leaves court after being called for jury duty in Weinstein case Gigi Hadid leaves court after being called for jury duty in Weinstein case

“I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!”

Story continues below advertisement

Hadid spoke about wanting to start a family in an interview with i-D magazine in February.

“I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modelling. I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full-time cooking!” Hadid said.

0:37 Gigi Hadid confronts prankster who stormed Chanel catwalk Gigi Hadid confronts prankster who stormed Chanel catwalk

Hadid and Malik have not publicly announced the pregnancy as of this writing.

Story continues below advertisement