Entertainment

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik expecting child together

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 11:48 am
Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid are seen in NoHo on Jan. 11, 2020 in New York City. .
Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid are seen in NoHo on Jan. 11, 2020 in New York City. . Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid is pregnant.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together.

According to the outlet, the 25-year-old model is 20 weeks pregnant.

“Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited!” a source told the outlet.

READ MORE: Gigi and Bella Hadid’s father’s company files for bankruptcy

“Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.”

Malik, 27, and Hadid began dating in November 2015. The pair broke up in March 2018 but got back together shortly after. Hadid and Malik broke up again in January 2019 but they got back together by the end of the year.

RAW: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, break up after two years together
RAW: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, break up after two years together

Last week, the couple celebrated Hadid’s 25th birthday. The supermodel uploaded a video of herself, Malik and her sister Bella Hadid.

View this post on Instagram

❣️🍰

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Hadid also shared a post thanking her “quarantine family” (Malik included) for celebrating her birthday with her.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!” Hadid wrote.

Gigi Hadid leaves court after being called for jury duty in Weinstein case
Gigi Hadid leaves court after being called for jury duty in Weinstein case

“I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!”

View this post on Instagram

Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

READ MORE: Liam Payne hints at One Direction reunion, suggests Zayn Malik won’t take part

Hadid spoke about wanting to start a family in an interview with i-D magazine in February.

“I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modelling. I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full-time cooking!” Hadid said.

Gigi Hadid confronts prankster who stormed Chanel catwalk
Gigi Hadid confronts prankster who stormed Chanel catwalk

Hadid and Malik have not publicly announced the pregnancy as of this writing.

