Canada

University of Guelph research site vandalized with animal rights graffiti: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 11:31 am
Wellington County OPP say a University of Guelph research facility in Puslinch was tagged with animal rights graffiti.
Wellington County OPP say a University of Guelph research facility in Puslinch was tagged with animal rights graffiti. Supplied

Wellington County OPP say vandals broke into the University of Guelph’s swine research site in Puslinch, spraying paint onto walls and equipment with animal rights messages.

Officers were called to the facility on Arkell Road on Tuesday morning to find walls and a tractor spray-painted.

READ MORE: Arson suspect now charged with fraud in Wellington County

Red spray paint reading “stop exploiting animals” in capital letters was scrawled on an interior wall.

OPP believe that someone entered the facility between 3 p.m. Monday and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and wrote messages that “consisted of profanity and slogans in support of animal rights.”

A vehicle captured on surveillance is described as a metallic blue four-door Ford Focus from either 2008 or 2009.

READ MORE: Guelph’s Hillside Summer Festival called off this year due to coronavirus pandemic

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

