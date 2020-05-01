Man killed in Stone Mills cottage fire: OPP

A fire that left one person dead in Stone Mills Township, Ont., early Friday morning is currently being investigated by the Office of the Fire Marshal.
OPP say a fire broke out in a cottage on Neville Point Road near Beaver Lake in the early morning hours.
Lennox and Addington firefighters and OPP responded to the fire and found a deceased man among the debris.
The man’s identity has yet to be released.
The Office of the Fire Marshal, along with local authorities, are still investigating the fire.
OPP did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
