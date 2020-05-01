Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man killed in Stone Mills cottage fire: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 10:39 am
The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating after a cottage fire in Stone Mills Township, Ont.
The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating after a cottage fire in Stone Mills Township, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News

A fire that left one person dead in Stone Mills Township, Ont., early Friday morning is currently being investigated by the Office of the Fire Marshal.

OPP say a fire broke out in a cottage on Neville Point Road near Beaver Lake in the early morning hours.

READ MORE: Fire destroys cottage on Stoney Lake north of Peterborough

Lennox and Addington firefighters and OPP responded to the fire and found a deceased man among the debris.

The man’s identity has yet to be released.

The Office of the Fire Marshal, along with local authorities, are still investigating the fire.

OPP did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stone Mills Townshipcottage fireNeville PointOPP fatal firecottage fire stone millsfatal cottage firefatal cottage fire stone millsfire marshal fatal fireOPP stone millsStone Mills cottage fireStone Mills fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.